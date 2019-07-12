SEC disqualifies 224 candidates for five years

State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Bhaskaran has disqualified 224 persons who contested various local body byelections and also the election to the Mattannur municipality.

A commission release said here on Friday that the candidates were disqualified for failing to conduct a statement of their election expenses in time and for exceeding their prescribed limit of expenditure. The commission examined the expenditure statements of the byelections held between the last local body poll in 2015 and December 2018.

Their disqualification will be in force for five years from July 11. The commission has directed the officials concerned to report the vacancies arising out of the disqualification at the earliest. The disqualified would not be able to contest elections till July 2024.

The maximum expenditure limit for a candidate in a grama panchayat ward is ₹10,000, ₹30,000 in a block panchayat ward, ₹60,000 in a district panchayat division. The upper limit in a municipality ward and Corporation ward has been fixed at ₹30,000 and ₹60,000 respectively.