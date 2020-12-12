SEC calls for proper crowd control during elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 December 2020 20:57 IST

The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the police to ensure proper crowd control during the campaign for the local body elections in north Kerala districts.

The direction was issued on Saturday after noticing large groups of people taking part in the campaigns disregarding COVID-19 disease containment protocols, the commission said.

Advertising

Advertising

The commission also made it clear that it had not directed polling officials and polling agents to undergo COVID-19 tests. The Commission also directed polling officials to ensure that voters were using masks and sanitiser in the polling booths.

Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram go to polls on Monday in the third and final phase of the local body elections.