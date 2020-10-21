SEC announces strict norms for local body polls

Parties told to use social media for campaigning

The State Election Commission (SEC) has placed stringent restrictions on electioneering for the local body polls planned in early December, given the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The SEC has advised candidates to make use of social media for their campaigns to reduce contact.

Only five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed for house-to-house campaigns, according to the SEC guidelines issued on Wednesday for ensuring observance of COVID-19 protocol during all aspects of the elections.

The guidelines

Marches, crowds and the celebrations marking the finale of election campaigns have been prohibited.

Candidates have been urged to restrict the physical distribution of pamphlets and notices and use the social media instead. Prior permission of the police is required for organising public meetings. A maximum of three vehicles are permitted for road shows and vehicle rallies.

Public receptions where candidates are presented garlands, including those strung with currency notes, and bouquets have been prohibited.

Candidates should promote COVID-19 containment measures through the campaign by encouraging the public to use face masks and sanitiser.

If a candidate tests positive or goes in quarantine, he/she should immediately stay away from the campaign and reduce public contact.

For filing the nomination papers, the candidates should arrive in a single vehicle. Processions, vehicle rallies have been prohibited. Only three persons, including the candidate, should be present for the filing of the papers. The nomination form and 2A form can be downloaded from the SEC website.

COVID-19 guidelines will govern all aspects of the voting.

Postal ballots

COVID-19 patients and people under quarantine will be able to exercise their franchise through postal ballot. The guidelines are applicable to containment and non-containment zones, SEC officials said.

All polling stations will be disinfected on the eve of the elections. One station will have four polling officers, one attender and one police officer. The number of booth agents of the candidates should not exceed 10. Water, soap and sanitiser will be provided at the booths.

There will be separate queues for women and men. Queues are not applicable to the elderly, differently abled and people who are ill.

Inside the booth

Only three voters will be allowed inside the booth at a time. Polling officials are required to use face shield, sanitiser and gloves. Masks and use of sanitiser are mandatory for the voters and polling agents.

Voters are required to use sanitiser while entering and exiting the booth. Voters should wear masks, and if required remove them for identification purposes.

COVID-19 protocols should be observed during the victory celebrations also, the SEC said.