Sec. 144 invoked around examination centers at containment zones in Kannur

The Kannur District Collector T V Subhash has invoked Section 144(1) (2) and (3) Criminal Procedure Code around the examination centers in the containment zones, to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the wake of education department conducting exams for 10, 12 and VHSE from Tuesday.

As per the orders, any kind of gathering near schools where exams are being conducted in containment zones of the district are being prohibited.

Similarly, opening of shops within 500 meters of radius from any schools where exams are being conducted in the district.

The Collector has further directed the district police chief to take necessary criminal action against people violating the orders.