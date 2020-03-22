Sec. 144 imposed at Chavara temple

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force within 2 km radius of Kottankulangara Sri Bhagavathy Temple, Chavara, from March 22 midnight to 24 midnight.
Kollam Collector B. Abdul Nasar in a notification issued on Sunday said that the imposing CrPC Section is part of safety measures being implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Government has banned all religious and cultural festivals, but there is possibility of a large number of devotees including transpersons arriving to participate in the Chamayavilakku festival,” said the notification.
The temple authorities had earlier announced that they will not be conducting the festival though customary rituals will be held. Usually thousand of devotees dressed as women participate in Chamayavilakku and this year only a handful of persons were expected to attend.
