Seawater intrusion threatens paddy cultivation in Kuttanad

December 03, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Outer bunds of at least four paddy polders were breached in the last three days.

The Hindu Bureau

The rising water level in Kuttanad caused by the ingress of seawater due to high tide is threatening paddy cultivation in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer bunds of at least four paddy polders were breached in the last three days. On Saturday, outer bund of the 400-acre Irumpanam paddy field at Kainakary, which was being prepared for the ‘puncha’ (first) crop cultivation, breached. A breach in the outer bund of the Manimalakkad paddy polder under Champakulam Krishi Bhavan destroyed harvest-ready crops (second/crop season) in 20 acres on Friday. Bund breaches were also reported from Thaiparambu Thekku and Mozhacheri Maranthadam fields under Veliyanad Krish Bhavan.

The rise in the water table comes at a time when the harvest of the additional crop is nearing completion in Kuttanad and farmers have started sowing for the puncha season. It has adversely affected field preparation activities in several places. Farmers fear the sudden increase in water level in the mornings due to high tide would result in bund breaches as several are in a weakened state. The intrusion of seawater is increasing salinity in the lake, which will be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides threatening rice cultivation, water has entered several house premises and inundated a number of rural roads in the region.

A meeting of the Kuttanad Development Committee held on Saturday demanded immediate steps to regulate the shutters of Thanneermukkon bund to prevent the intrusion of saline water into Kuttanad. The Irrigation department plans to down shutters of the bund in a phased manner from December 15. Officials, however, said the functioning of the shutters of the barrage would be regulated in the coming days if the flood situation worsened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US