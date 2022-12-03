  1. EPaper
Seawater intrusion threatens paddy cultivation in Kuttanad

Outer bunds of at least four paddy polders were breached in the last three days.

December 03, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The rising water level in Kuttanad caused by the ingress of seawater due to high tide is threatening paddy cultivation in the region.

Outer bunds of at least four paddy polders were breached in the last three days. On Saturday, outer bund of the 400-acre Irumpanam paddy field at Kainakary, which was being prepared for the ‘puncha’ (first) crop cultivation, breached. A breach in the outer bund of the Manimalakkad paddy polder under Champakulam Krishi Bhavan destroyed harvest-ready crops (second/crop season) in 20 acres on Friday. Bund breaches were also reported from Thaiparambu Thekku and Mozhacheri Maranthadam fields under Veliyanad Krish Bhavan.

The rise in the water table comes at a time when the harvest of the additional crop is nearing completion in Kuttanad and farmers have started sowing for the puncha season. It has adversely affected field preparation activities in several places. Farmers fear the sudden increase in water level in the mornings due to high tide would result in bund breaches as several are in a weakened state. The intrusion of seawater is increasing salinity in the lake, which will be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad.

Besides threatening rice cultivation, water has entered several house premises and inundated a number of rural roads in the region.

A meeting of the Kuttanad Development Committee held on Saturday demanded immediate steps to regulate the shutters of Thanneermukkon bund to prevent the intrusion of saline water into Kuttanad. The Irrigation department plans to down shutters of the bund in a phased manner from December 15. Officials, however, said the functioning of the shutters of the barrage would be regulated in the coming days if the flood situation worsened.

