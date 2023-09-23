Seats for BSc Nursing courses increased in State

September 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Seats for BSc Nursing courses in the State in government and allied government sectors have been increased to 760.

Steps have been taken to conduct admission to these seats this year itself, a statement issued by the Health Minister Veena George, said.

Indian Nursing Council has given permission to conduct admissions to nursing seats till October 31. This is on the basis of the letter sent by the Directorate of Medical Education, seeking more time for fulfilling admissions.

Since more BSc Nursing seats have been opened up in the government sector, students who have already taken admission will get an opportunity to move to nursing colleges under Government, State Institute of Medical Education and Technology (SIMET), Centre for Professional and Advanced Studies (CPAS) or management, the statement said.

