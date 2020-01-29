Seating schedule for SSLC, HSE exams

The SSLC and higher secondary education (HSE) annual examinations will begin on March 10.

The SSLC and higher secondary students will be seated separately in 1,689 of the 2,034 examination centres and in 345, the students will be required to sit together. Even here, attempts will be made to conduct the two examinations in separate classrooms.

In 58 schools where classrooms are more spacious, three extra benches will be arranged so as to seat 39 children in a class instead of the sanctioned 30. The decisions were taken at a Quality Improvement Programme meeting presided over by the Director of General Education here on Tuesday.

Annual exams

The annual examinations of students of classes 8 and 9 will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 30. In high schools that have upper and lower primary wings attached to them, the examinations will get under way on March 4 and end on March 30. In independent upper and lower primary schools, the exams will begin on March 20.

In schools that follow the Muslim calendar, the annual examinations will begin on April 1 and go on till April 8.