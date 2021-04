MALAPPURAM

15 April 2021 23:59 IST

A Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat is vacant in BSc Botany at MES Ponnani College, Ponnani. Eligible students can attend an interview at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates will be considered if no ST student turns up. For details, contact: 8078020908.

