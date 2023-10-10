Seat belts mandatory in heavy vehicles from November 1 in Kerala

October 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has decided to make wearing seat belts mandatory in heavy vehicles from November 1.

Drivers and front-seat passengers in heavy vehicles, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, will have to wear seatbelts, Transport Minister Antony Raju, who chaired a review meeting of the AI camera project in the State, has said.

The deadline for drivers and cabin passengers to wear seat belts in heavy vehicles was fixed on September 1, which was later extended to October 30. Not only the driver, but also the front-seat passengers in the same row as the driver in heavy vehicles would have to wear seat belts as per the new decision.

The owners were given enough time to make changes in the vehicles and the seat belt rule would be enforced strictly, said Motor Vehicle Department officials.

The buses, including KSRTC fleet, with old-fashioned seats in the front row along with the seat of the driver, will have to attach seat belts as per the new rule.

the review meeting held here on Tuesday also confirmed that as many as 62.67 lakh offences were detected by the AI-enabled traffic surveillance camera system installed in the State till 30 September since its launch on June 5.

