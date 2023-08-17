Seat belt for heavy vehicles: Date extended to October 30

August 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The deadline for drivers and cabin passengers to wear seat belts in heavy vehicles in the State has been extended till October 30, said a release from the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday. It will be made mandatory for private buses and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from November 1. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on road safety held here. Earlier, it was decided that the seat belt will be made compulsory from September 1.