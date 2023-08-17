HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seat belt for heavy vehicles: Date extended to October 30

August 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for drivers and cabin passengers to wear seat belts in heavy vehicles in the State has been extended till October 30, said a release from the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday. It will be made mandatory for private buses and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from November 1. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on road safety held here. Earlier, it was decided that the seat belt will be made compulsory from September 1.  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.