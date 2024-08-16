Search operations yield no results in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

The search operations for missing persons in the landslide-hit areas of Chooralmala in Wayanad on Friday failed to trace any bodies or body parts.

The massive search operation, jointly carried out by the Army, State forces and volunteer groups, covered areas such as Punchirimmel, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Soochippara, and Kanthanpara, as well as a 5-km stretch of the Chaliyar river in the Nilambur region.

Only experienced personnel were allowed to participate in the search in forest areas. The team focused on areas where mud and debris had accumulated and examined rocky areas in the forest.

The operation was carried out in five zones in the Nilambur forest, including Mundakkai Farm, Parappanpara, Panamkayam, Pookottumanna, Chaliyarmukku, Iruttukuthy, and Kumbalappara

So far, 231 bodies and 212 limbs have been recovered. As many as 118 persons are still missing. While 151 bodies were recovered from the Chooralmala area, 50 bodies were found in Nilambur.

In a separate initiative, the Wayanad district administration, in association with various banks, organised an adalat to provide bank passbooks to those who lost the documents. Bank passbooks were issued to 50 persons on the occasion.”

