GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search operations yield no results in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Published - August 16, 2024 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The search operations for missing persons in the landslide-hit areas of Chooralmala in Wayanad on Friday failed to trace any bodies or body parts.

The massive search operation, jointly carried out by the Army, State forces and volunteer groups, covered areas such as Punchirimmel, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Soochippara, and Kanthanpara, as well as a 5-km stretch of the Chaliyar river in the Nilambur region.

Only experienced personnel were allowed to participate in the search in forest areas. The team focused on areas where mud and debris had accumulated and examined rocky areas in the forest.

The operation was carried out in five zones in the Nilambur forest, including Mundakkai Farm, Parappanpara, Panamkayam, Pookottumanna, Chaliyarmukku, Iruttukuthy, and Kumbalappara

So far, 231 bodies and 212 limbs have been recovered. As many as 118 persons are still missing. While 151 bodies were recovered from the Chooralmala area, 50 bodies were found in Nilambur.

In a separate initiative, the Wayanad district administration, in association with various banks, organised an adalat to provide bank passbooks to those who lost the documents. Bank passbooks were issued to 50 persons on the occasion.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.