Search on for two Kozhikode students who went missing in the sea

June 04, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two students went missing in the sea while they were trying to recover a lost football near the Kozhikode beach on June 4. The students hailing from Olavanna were part of a five-member football team.

The incident took place at 8 a.m. while they were practising on the beach. According to police, there were reportedly three students who tried to swim and recover the lost ball from the sea. One of them was rescued in time with the support of a few local fishermen, they said.

Though the rescue guards carried out intensive search for over four hours, they could not spot the missing ones. Fishing boats too joined the search following the request of the rescue team. Fishermen who joined the search in the morning said the turbulent sea affected the rescue mission. The support of Cost Guard too was sought to widen the search, they said.