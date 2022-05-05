Search on for missing watcher in Silent Valley

The Forest department and the police continued their search for a watcher who has gone missing in the Silent Valley National Park. The search team returned empty-handed on Thursday.

Rajan Pulikkanchery, 51, a temporary watcher at Silent Valley, went missing at Sairandhiri while being on duty on Tuesday night. He was on a 10-day duty and had completed eight days. He had gone to his quarters near the watch tower after dinner.

His torch, chappals, and dhoti were found a few yards away from his camp shed. Some marks of a struggle were seen on the grass from where his dhoti was recovered.

The place where he went missing had registered the presence of tiger. Forest officials said it was too early to reach any presumption.

A 100-member team of forest and police officers will continue their search on Friday.