Search on for black money case accused

The police have intensified the search for Shigil, the 15th accused in the Kodakara black money robbery case. The police suspect that Shigil, allegedly a CPI(M) sympathiser from Kannur, has escaped to Bengaluru. The police got information that he is hiding in an ashram in Bengaluru.

It is suspected that Shigil has ₹10 lakh of the stolen money. The special investigation team has sought the help from the Karnataka police to nab Shigil.

Meanwhile, the police are interrogating Rasheed, who leaked the information about the black money to the robbers. As he was tested positive for COVID after arrest, the police team couldn’t question him so far.


