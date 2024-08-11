After a day’s break, an extensive search resumed in landslide-hit Wayanad on Sunday (August 11, 2024) morning to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating calamity that hit the hill district on July 30.

The search operations took a break on Friday (August 9) afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on Saturday (August 10).

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.

Hundreds of civil volunteers including women could be seen marching towards the mountain regions crossing the Bailey bridge, constructed by the Army recently, in Wayanad in the morning.

According to the district administration, local representatives, volunteers and those in the camps, who wish to join the search operations, need to register to be part of the search mission.

On Saturday (August 10), PM Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the central government would “spare no effort” in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as “nature displaying its furious form”.

According to the State Government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

