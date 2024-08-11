ADVERTISEMENT

Search mission resumes in landslide-hit Wayanad; hundreds of civil volunteers take part

Updated - August 11, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 02:51 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

Extensive search resumes in landslide-hit Wayanad to find missing persons after devastating calamity

PTI

Search and rescue operation underway at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad district, Kerala on August 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a day’s break, an extensive search resumed in landslide-hit Wayanad on Sunday (August 11, 2024) morning to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating calamity that hit the hill district on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central team inspects relief works in flood-hit Wayanad
Search mission resumes in landslide-hit Wayanad

The search operations took a break on Friday (August 9) afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on Saturday (August 10).

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Wayanad landslides: Ministers hopeful of reasonable compensation from Centre after Modi visit

Hundreds of civil volunteers including women could be seen marching towards the mountain regions crossing the Bailey bridge, constructed by the Army recently, in Wayanad in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the district administration, local representatives, volunteers and those in the camps, who wish to join the search operations, need to register to be part of the search mission.

Wayanad landslides: A problem of plenty as nearly 400 truckloads of surplus relief materials from T.N. may reach Wayanad soon

On Saturday (August 10), PM Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the central government would “spare no effort” in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as “nature displaying its furious form”.

According to the State Government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US