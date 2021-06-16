Search for two youths in Idukki reservoir

Idukki

16 June 2021 22:18 IST

They fell into reservoir while fishing

The search for two persons missing in the catchment area of the Idukki reservoir at Kettuchira continued on Wednesday.

The police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and a scuba team continued the search for Mattuthavalam residents Joice, 31, and Manu, 31, till 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

They are suspected to have fallen into the reservoir while fishing on a country boat on Tuesday evening. Joice slipped into the water while throwing the net and Manu fell trying to rescue him. Ratheesh, who was with them, informed forest officials.

The search started on Tuesday evening and it was stopped by 9 p.m. Unfavourable climate and heavy flow in the Periyar hindered the rescue works on Wednesday. The search will continue on Thursday, the police said.