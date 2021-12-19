Search for tiger yields no result

Forest officers say no cattle was killed in the area in three days

Close to 180 experienced forest personnel, Kumki (trained elephants) squad with two trained elephants, a team of veterinarians, and 30 police officials were all put to work, even as another day went by with the Forest department no closer to capturing the wounded tiger at Kurukkanmoola. The search was launched 19 days ago.

The tiger had reportedly killed 16 domestic animals in the area under the Begur range of forest under the North Wayanad forest division in a couple of weeks.

Fresh pugmarks

“On Sunday morning we found fresh pugmarks in the Oliyodu forest under the North Wayanad forest division and continued the search, but to no avail,” D.K. Vinodkumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, northern circle, Kannur, told The Hindu.

“The animal could have left the area or was unable to move owing to the deep wounds on its neck. No cattle was killed in the past three days in the area,” Mr. Vinodkumar said.

Cameras in forest

The team has shifted most of the surveillance cameras from human habitats to the forest, where the tiger is suspected to be. The animal was driven to the forest by bursting crackers and starting fires on the wayside at night with the support of the public, he said, adding that the search would continue.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas, who is coordinating the operations, left for Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.