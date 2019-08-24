Search for Puthumala landslip victims to be wound up

A meeting of people representatives, officials of various departments, and kin of those who had gone missing in the Puthumala landslip on Friday decided to wind up the search operations for the missing persons.
Six families were satisfied with the efforts taken by the district administration so far and agreed to conclude further search, Wanayad Sub Collector N.S.K.Umesh said after the meeting. But one of a kin expressed his wish to search at a particular spot where his father could have been trapped in the debris of the landslip, Mr. Umesh said.
The particular search would be done by the Fire and Rescue personnel on Monday, he said. According to the district administration, 17 persons had gone missing in the landslip, and 12 bodies have been retrieved so far.
