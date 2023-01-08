Search for PM-2 elephant that created panic at Sulthan Bathery intensified

January 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

It was around 2 a.m. on Friday that Subair Kutty, a daily worker, went for a cup of tea at an eatery in the Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad district. While returning, Mr. Kutty felt that he was being followed. A heavy blow on his back was the answer to his query on who was following him.

The very next moment Mr. Kutty fell on the footpath and he recognised the ‘stalker,’ a wild elephant. “The elephant was trying to grab me with its trunk, but the handrail blocked the attempt and saved my life,” says Mr. Kutty. He managed to escape from the spot and later got admitted to the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery.

The elephant was sighted again in front of the house of one Ishak of Sulthan Bathery around 8 p.m. that day. An unusual noise outside the house prompted the farmer to open the door. “I thought it was wild boars, but what I saw was an elephant raiding my plantain crops. It destroyed as many as 20 plantains.”

Later, Forest officials chased it back to the forest.

Radio collar

Forest officials from Tamil Nadu who reached the spot around noon on Friday confirmed that the elephant was Pandalur makhana elephant, PM2, which strayed into human habitations in search of rice and killed two persons. The officials had attached a radio collar telemeter on the animal on December 7, 2022, and relocated it to the Mudumalai tiger reserve.

Though the authorities decided to drive it into the forest, they were forced to change the decision owing to public rage. A group of municipal councillors led by municipal chairman T.K. Ramesh detained the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden demanding that the elephant be captured. Senior forest officials had allegedly shown apathy in capturing the elephant even after the Wayanad Subcollector had invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in 10 divisions of the municipal limits, Mr. Ramesh said.

The Chief Wildlife Warden on Saturday evening issued an order to capture the animal using tranquiliser darts and convert it into a ‘kumki’, trained elephant, by taming it at the Elephant kraal at Muthanga.

Close to 150 forest personnel were on the trail of the elephant on Sunday. Two ‘kumki’ elephants too were part of the team, but the attempt proved futile.

The animal was moving fast and the protection of a tusker made the situation complex, sanctuary sources said.

Many a time it charged at us and the terrain was also not suitable for the operation, the sources said.

‘Apathy by officials to be probed’

Speaking to reporters at Kuppadi in the district, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the government would seriously examine any apathy on the part of the senior forest officials in capturing the elephant. The government had directed the Chief Wildlife Warden on Friday itself to take appropriate steps after the people’s representatives brought the gravity of the situation before it. But the Chief Wildlife Warden issued the order to capture the elephant on Saturday afternoon, the Minister said. The officials were closely monitoring the movements of the animal and patrolling in the area had been intensified, Mr. Saseendran said.

The forest officials had strengthened operations to capture the animal but the protection of a tusker made the situation more complex. The operation was progressing and it would continue on Monday, the Minister said.