Search for Muslim, woman candidates in Kerala making it tough for Congress to release LS poll nominee list

March 04, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Congress’s search for both a Muslim and a woman candidate is complicating the announcement of its Lok Sabha polls nominee list, in spite of the party having a strength of 15 sitting MPs in Kerala.

Party sources reveal that the candidacy of BJP State vice-president Shobha Surendran in Alappuzha has triggered hesitation among leaders regarding the selection of Shanimol Usman or any Muslim candidate from the constituency.

Last time, not only did Ms. Usman lost by a margin of 10,474 votes, but also the BJP nominee K.S. Radhakrishnan secured 1,87,729 votes, a massive increase from the 43,051 votes which RSP (B) candidate A.V. Thamarakshan, then with the National Democratic Alliance, received.

An apprehension is over the party that fielding a Muslim candidate might inadvertently aid the BJP and favour the retention of the seat by the CPI(M) candidate A.M. Ariff. Ms. Surendran, perceived to be a firebrand, has emerged a formidable contender, capable of influencing the Congress’s and CPI(M)‘s Hindu vote bank, the sources said.

The Alappuzha constituency, comprising Assembly segments such as Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha Ambalappuzha, Harippad Kayamkulam, and Karunagapally, is riddled with complex religious and caste matrices, with Ezhava community constituting around 30%, Nairs and Christians 16-17% each, Muslims 10-12%, of the electorate and the remaining belonging to Dheevara and Scheduled Caste communities.

Chances of the Central leadership nominating Congress general secretary (organisational) K.C. Venugopal, who had won from the constituency in 2014, are also on the cards. But then if he wins, he will have to relinquish his Rajya Sabha seat, and that would pave the way for the BJP to get another member elected to the Upper House from Rajasthan, from where Mr. Venugopal got elected.

Other potential contenders under deliberation include Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil and Kollam District Congress Committee former president Bindu Krishna in Alappuzha. Nonetheless, the persisting challenge of fielding a Muslim candidate remained and the only option would be a seat from the Malabar region, a senior party functionary said.

This is utmost considering that the CPI(M) has nominated four Muslim candidates, and even the BJP has nominated Abdul Salam, former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, to contest from the Malappuram seat.

Sources said that Wayanad and Kannur, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran respectively are viable options. However shifting Mr. Gandhi from Wayanad to any seat in South India was risky, as it is his safest seat. Thus, the name of KPCC general secretary in charge of Kannur, P.M. Niyas, is doing the rounds for Kannur, although some leaders back KPCC general secretary K. Jayanth, a protege of Mr. Sudhakaran.

But, this move may not resolve the Congress’s dilemma regarding the choice of a Muslim candidate, the sources said.

