Search for missing watcher to resume on Monday

A group of Thunderbolt commandos engaged in the search for the missing forest watcher examining an area inside Silent Valley National Park.

A large contingent of forest officials supported by Thunderbolt commandos of the Kerala Police and volunteers and tribespeople searched for the fourth day for the missing forest watcher Rajan in the Silent Valley National Park on Saturday.

They wound up the search in the evening as no trace could be found. Forest and police officials ruled out the possibility of a tiger attack after four days of search. If attacked by a tiger, according to forest officials, there will certainly be some signs or traces within one or two kilometers.

Silent Valley has no history of a tiger attack, though the big cat is present in the national park. According to experts, even if it was a tiger attack, it could be either a female tiger soon after giving birth or an ageing tiger that cannot hunt in the wild.

Forest officials said they would resume the search on Monday.