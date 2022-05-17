Search for missing watcher ends

Forest officials to continue surveillance in small groups

The Forest department on Tuesday stopped a two-week-long joint search for a forest watcher who went missing in the Silent Valley National Park.

The search for watcher P.P. Rajan was called off after hundreds of forest officials, supported by the police and tribal and local volunteers, combed a large area inside the Silent Valley. However, forest officials said they would continue surveillance in the national park in small groups.

A special police team investigating Rajan’s missing case was yet to get any clues. The police have extended the investigation into neighbouring States by focussing on Rajan’s friends.

According to watcher Ramesan, who had been with Rajan on the day of his missing, it is highly unlikely that Rajan would have voluntarily gone into the jungle. He said Rajan had not displayed any mental pressure or unhappiness when he went to bed last.