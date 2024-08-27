GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Search for missing persons at Chooralmala halted due to inclement weather

Published - August 27, 2024 01:34 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Emergency Response Force searching in the lower regions of Soochippara for bodies of victims of Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslide in this file photo.

The special team deployed to the Anadikkappu and Soochippara waterfall areas on Monday was forced to suspend their search operations for missing persons in the Chooralmala landslides due to heavy rain and fog.

The team, which had been combing the area since Sunday, will resume its efforts on another day when the weather improves, T. Siddique, MLA., told The Hindu.

The adverse weather conditions, characterised by relentless rain and dense fog, made it impossible for the team to continue search operations. The team’s efforts were restricted to a limited area, and it was unable to explore the entire affected region, he said.

The search operations, which were intensified on Sunday following an emotional appeal by survivors at a meeting called by the Chief Secretary, had recovered six body parts in the area on Sunday. Of them, five were identified as human body parts in an autopsy performed at the Sulthan Bathery taluk hospital on Monday.

The discovery of body parts serves as a heart-wrenching reminder of the calamity’s magnitude, even as the search for missing persons continues.

As many as 231 bodies and 217 body parts have been retrieved so far. Of them, 176 bodies were identified by relatives. The remaining 55 bodies and 203 body parts were cremated at the public graveyard at Puthumala on the directions of the State government.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said that search would continue as per request of relatives of missing persons. The 28-member team comprises personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services department, Forest department, and voluntary organisations.

UP, AP donate ₹10 cr. each

Meanwhile, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have sanctioned ₹10 crore each towards rehabilitation efforts in landslide-hit regions of Wayanad.

