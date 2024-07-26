ADVERTISEMENT

Search for missing Keralite in Shirur landslip will continue, says Minister Mohamed Riyas

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas along with other officials at the landslip site in Shirur on Friday | Photo Credit: special arragnement

The search for Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing in a landslip at Shirur in Uttar Kannada, will continue, confirmed Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday.

Arjun, transporting logs in a truck from Belagavi to Kozhikode, had gone missing in the incident on July 16.

Following a high-level meeting at the rescue operation site in Shirur, Mr. Riyas informed the media that the collective decision was to trace Arjun regardless of the challenges ahead.

“The district administration has sought the Navy’s assistance to continue the search efforts, with the Kerala government also making similar requests. New methods will be adopted to locate those missing,” he said.

Efforts will continue to find the three missing persons despite the weather conditions. “We will do whatever we can,” Mr. Riyas said.

Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan, MLAs Sachin Dev, A.K.M Ashraf, and Linto Joseph, the Superintendent of Police, and other officials participated in the meeting.

