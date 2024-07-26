GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search for missing Keralite in Shirur landslip will continue, says Minister Mohamed Riyas

Published - July 26, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The search for Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing in a landslip at Shirur in Uttar Kannada, will continue, confirmed Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday.

Arjun, transporting logs in a truck from Belagavi to Kozhikode, had gone missing in the incident on July 16.

Following a high-level meeting at the rescue operation site in Shirur, Mr. Riyas informed the media that the collective decision was to trace Arjun regardless of the challenges ahead.

“The district administration has sought the Navy’s assistance to continue the search efforts, with the Kerala government also making similar requests. New methods will be adopted to locate those missing,” he said.

Efforts will continue to find the three missing persons despite the weather conditions. “We will do whatever we can,” Mr. Riyas said.

Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan, MLAs Sachin Dev, A.K.M Ashraf, and Linto Joseph, the Superintendent of Police, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.