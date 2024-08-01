Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-hit Wayanad

The rescue and disaster teams engaged in the rescue and search operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad have recovered 177 bodies, including 81 men, 70 women and 25 children so far, official sources said. The gender of a body is yet to be identified.

All those stranded in the area have been evacuated and shifted to hospitals and relief camps, Major General V.T. Mathew sub-area general officer commanding, Kerala and Karnataka , who is coordinating the Army’s rescue operations said.

The Army completed the construction of a Bailey bridge linking Mundakkai and Chooralmala on Thursday.

Forest officials rescued several families stranded in a cave deep inside a forest following a landslide near Attamala. Braving heavy rainfall, the rescue team carried children to safety with the help of ropes.

As many as 234 individuals rescued from the disaster zone were shifted to various hospitals. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and other agencies are working relentlessly to speed up rescue operations and provide relief to those in need, despite the inclement weather.

Unconfirmed reports put the death toll at 295. Forensic experts have carried out post-mortem examination of 252 bodies and body parts.

As many as 153 bodies and body parts believed to be those of the victims of the landslides in Wayanad were retrieved from various places along the banks of the Chaliyar river in Malappuram district. Rescue workers scoured the river banks for more bodies on Thursday also.

The cascading wall of mud, boulders and uprooted trees had washed a large swathe of Mundakkai, Attamala and Chooralmala settlements into the Iruvazhinji River in the early hours of July 30. The massive earthfall bifurcated the river into two gushing streams, which washed the bodies downstream of the Chaliyar.

Officials said 9,328 persons displaced by the landslides and heavy rain had been shifted to 91 relief camps.

More than 1,800 personnel of the Indian Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team, the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Military Engineering group, Territorial army, Fire and Rescue Services from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and local authorities, apart from the volunteers of various NGOs, are active in rescue operations.

The 190-metre Bailey bridge across the Punnapuzha bridge, where the old concrete bridge was washed off in the landslide, was opened for transportation by Thursday evening. This bridge will facilitate the movement of heavy equipment and expedite the evacuation of stranded individuals, Major General Mathew said.

The bridge would also help transport huge equipment like excavators to the rescue site. More than 500 Army personnel were engaged in the rescue operations since July 30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the site and interacted with the officials of the Central forces on the rescue operations.

Inclement weather, inaccessible terrain after the landslides and the transportation to the affected sites through slushy debris and huge boulders is adversely affecting the rescue operations. As many as 348 buildings, including houses, were destroyed or damaged by the landslides.