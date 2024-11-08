Seaplane service to have trial run from Kochi to Mattupetty dam on November 11

Decks have been cleared for a seaplane service in Kerala. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will flag off the trial run of the service at a waterdrome set up at the Bolgatty palace, Kochi, on November 11. Later in the day, the flight crew and passengers of the seaplane, ‘de Havilland Canada’, will be accorded a reception at the Mattupetty dam in Idukki district.

The seaplane service is meant to give a leg-up to the tourism sector in the State by improving connectivity. ‘de Havilland Canada’ will land at the Cochin International Airport at 2 p.m. on November 10 and will fly down to the waterdrome at the Bolgatty Palace where the crew will be hosted by the Department of Tourism.

The seaplane service that comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, is aimed at increasing the connectivity of the airports and the backwaters of Kerala. Apart from Bolgatty and Mattupetty, the government is planning to construct waterdromes at Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malampuzha, and Bekal.

Growth in tourism

A press note quoting Mr. Riyas said Kerala places top priority on enhancing connectivity, as it plays a vital role in the growth of tourism sector. “The launch of heli-tourism is a significant step in this direction, making our destinations more accessible for quick, seamless travel. Additionally, the expansion of motorable roads connecting even the remotest parts of Kerala ensures that tourists can now reach far-off locations with ease, enjoying scenic routes along the way,” the Minister noted.

“Our efforts also extend to the development of national highways, as well as coastal and hill highways, which will further boost connectivity. Seaplane services will soon complement these efforts, positioning Kerala as a well-connected destination through a robust network of transportation channels — including waterways, highways, helicopters, and now, seaplanes. These initiatives underscore our commitment to making Kerala a tourism-friendly State with unmatched connectivity,” he added.

Earlier trial runs

The Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet are the service operators of ‘de Havilland Canada,’ which lands in Kerala after the trial services conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Prior to the launch, a high-level inspection was held under the supervision of officials of Cochin Port Trust, Indian Navy and the seaplane. A feasibility survey and hydrographic survey were also completed ahead of the launch.

Tourism Secretary K Biju said the seaplane service would facilitate tourists to visit more destinations in a short span of time. He added that it can be popularized through campaigns in foreign countries.

A seaplane is a powered fixed-wing aircraft capable of taking off and landing on water. Passengers can board the seaplane from the waterdromes. There are 9, 15, 20 and 30-seater seaplanes available for service.