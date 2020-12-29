Seaplane makes maiden landing in Lakshadweep

KOCHI

The maiden landing of a seaplane was successfully undertaken in the lagoon of Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, on Monday.

Sheltered lagoons in Lakshadweep islands offer an ideal space for seaplanes to land and take off. This landing paves the way for expanding seaplane operations to the islands from the mainland.

The infrastructure required for air services using seaplane is a fraction of the cost of building runways at the ecologically sensitive Lakshadweep Islands. The landing was undertaken under the aegis of Southern Naval Command, with active support and participation of UTL Administration.

Commencement of sea plane services to the islands would be a major step towards boosting tourism, and enhancing their overall development, said a Navy press release.