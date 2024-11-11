Seaplane lands in Idukki with brighter tourism prospects

Raising new tourism prospects, the trial run of the State’s first seaplane service was held on Monday. According to officials, the plane took off from Kochi and landed at the Mattupetty dam reservoir around 11 a.m. after a 30-minute flight. An official team led by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine welcomed the aircraft at Mattupetty, where it halted for over 30 minutes before returning to Kochi.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said the seaplane service would be a game changer for the tourism sector in Idukki district, especially Munnar hill station. “Hours of travel and the absence of rail and air connectivity are the major hurdles to attracting premium tourists to Munnar. The seaplane service will help attract from around the globe to Munnar,” said Mr. Jose.

A 3.5-kilometre-long reservoir area and the adequate water storage throughout the reservoir are the main advantages of the seaplane landing facility in Mattupetty.

A large number of tourists and tourism stakeholders witnessed the landing of the seaplane in Mattupetty. Idukki Collector V. Vigneshwari issued an order banning all drone activity at the dam and nearby areas on Monday in the wake of the seaplane landing.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Chairperson Biju Prabhakar; former Electricity Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani; KSEB dam safety Chief Engineer S. Nandakumar; Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan; and Devikulam MLA A. Raja attended the function.

