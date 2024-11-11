ADVERTISEMENT

Seaplane lands in Idukki with brighter tourism prospects

Updated - November 11, 2024 08:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

Trial run from Kochi to Mattupetty dam completed in 30 minutes. Tourism stakeholders say the service will be a game changer for a district that had no air connectivity hitherto

The Hindu Bureau

Raising new tourism prospects, the trial run of the State’s first seaplane service was held on Monday. According to officials, the plane took off from Kochi and landed at the Mattupetty dam reservoir around 11 a.m. after a 30-minute flight. An official team led by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine welcomed the aircraft at Mattupetty, where it halted for over 30 minutes before returning to Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said the seaplane service would be a game changer for the tourism sector in Idukki district, especially Munnar hill station. “Hours of travel and the absence of rail and air connectivity are the major hurdles to attracting premium tourists to Munnar. The seaplane service will help attract from around the globe to Munnar,” said Mr. Jose.

A 3.5-kilometre-long reservoir area and the adequate water storage throughout the reservoir are the main advantages of the seaplane landing facility in Mattupetty.

A large number of tourists and tourism stakeholders witnessed the landing of the seaplane in Mattupetty. Idukki Collector V. Vigneshwari issued an order banning all drone activity at the dam and nearby areas on Monday in the wake of the seaplane landing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Chairperson Biju Prabhakar; former Electricity Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani; KSEB dam safety Chief Engineer S. Nandakumar; Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan; and Devikulam MLA A. Raja attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US