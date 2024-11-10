Seaplane demo flight in Kochi draws mixed response

The main advantage of seaplanes is that they do not require airports and associated infrastructure, which entail massive investment. A waterdrome could be set up in limited space on waterbodies for less than ₹10 lakh, said Yogesh Garg, the regional vice president (Asia Pacific and Middle East) of ‘De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited’. The seaplane landed in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday and is set to operate a demo flight to the Mattupetty Dam on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu on board the seaplane shortly after it touched down in the backwaters near Bolghatty Palace, he said a 19-seat seaplane like this, which had cost around ₹60 crore, required just 260 kg of fuel per hour. Furthermore, such planes had a design life of 66,000 hours and needed limited space for takeoff and landing.

“Similar demo flights have been planned across many other States as well. Among them, Kerala stands out due to its abundant waterbodies, where minimal infrastructure in the form of a floating dock is sufficient for seaplanes to land. We had a smooth landing at the backwaters and hope that the demo flight helps generate awareness about the potential of such aircraft in reducing travel time.” On the environmental impact, Mr. Garg said over 100 such aircraft operate in the Maldives, which was highly sensitive to environmental concerns.

Criticism

Airing concerns of traditional fishers regarding the seaplane project, president of Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi Charles George said that fishers and the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad had opposed the project when it was introduced twice in the past 11 years. This was because it had the potential to disrupt the livelihood of traditional fishers and affect the ecology of waterbodies. “Sadly, undue emphasis is being given to such tourism infrastructures as well as projects like the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail and the hill highway without considering the environmental hazards they pose. The government should prioritise traditional sectors like fisheries and coir for equitable development,” he added.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas rued that the Left Democratic Front government had revived a project that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had “vehemently opposed” when it was proposed by then Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front government in 2013. The CPI(M) had “misled” fishers and made them agitate against it. “Even though seaplanes had landed here as early as 2013, an attempt is now being made to portray that it is landing here for the first time to take undue credit,” he said. He also called on the Minister for Tourism to clarify the status of new tourism projects, including the caravan tourism initiative.

