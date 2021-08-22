Seafood restaurants in all districts soon: Minister

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurating a Matsyafed fish mart at Co-operative Bank, Channapetta in Kollam.

KOLLAM

22 August 2021 22:44 IST

‘Govt. to promote aquaculture cultivation at homes’

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that seafood restaurants will be started in all districts of the State.

Inaugurating the Matsyafed fish mart at Co-operative Bank, Channapetta, he added that the government has been implementing various projects to promote aquaculture at homes.

“Chemical-free seafood will increase various possibilities in the tourism sector. Making quality fish available to the public is the objective of the fish marts run by Matsyafed. Encouraging aquaculture will increase our piscean wealth, making sure the fish reaching our markets are safe and poison-free,” he said. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchu Rani presided over the function.

“The fish available in Matsyafed fish marts are directly sourced from fishers. Since there are no middlemen, the quality is assured,” said Ms.Chinchu Rani. Matsyafed had recently opened fish marts in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts in association with service co-operative banks.