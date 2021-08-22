Kerala

Seafood restaurants in all districts soon: Minister

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurating a Matsyafed fish mart at Co-operative Bank, Channapetta in Kollam.  

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that seafood restaurants will be started in all districts of the State.

Inaugurating the Matsyafed fish mart at Co-operative Bank, Channapetta, he added that the government has been implementing various projects to promote aquaculture at homes.

“Chemical-free seafood will increase various possibilities in the tourism sector. Making quality fish available to the public is the objective of the fish marts run by Matsyafed. Encouraging aquaculture will increase our piscean wealth, making sure the fish reaching our markets are safe and poison-free,” he said. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchu Rani presided over the function.

“The fish available in Matsyafed fish marts are directly sourced from fishers. Since there are no middlemen, the quality is assured,” said Ms.Chinchu Rani. Matsyafed had recently opened fish marts in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts in association with service co-operative banks.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 10:46:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seafood-restaurants-in-all-districts-soon-minister/article36049412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY