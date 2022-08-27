Seafarer saddened at Kochi Marina’s plight

The Kochi Marina is in urgent need of upkeep. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Daniel Botes, a sailing enthusiast from South Africa, will leave the Kochi International Marina on Sunday as a disappointed man.

Ever since he berthed his yacht here in February 2020, he has been saddened by the shoddy condition of the marina that was commissioned in 2010 in land owned by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) near the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort. It is the sole such berthing space in India for yachts that once catered to international standards.

Sailing enthusiast Daniel Botes from South Africa (centre) were among the few yachters who called at Kochi Marina during the past few years. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“The condition of the dock through which people walk to their yachts is the most deplorable. The quality of patchworks that are under way fall way below expectations of a marina. Still, the daily tariff was increased beyond that was being charged when I berthed the yacht here and left for my country during the pandemic,” Mr. Botes said.

He also complained of how his yacht was “broken into” and equipment like computer and refrigerator were stolen, while rats damaged the sails and fabric due to non-adherence to pest treatment protocols. The total damage was worth $6,000.

“The KTDC and personnel managing the marina ought to get their act together since the strategically located marina holds tremendous potential. This is because an entire eco system comprising technicians, artisans, and others who can maintain such vessels is available in Kochi, for relatively low wages. Many like me would leave with a very bad taste in their mouth if damage control is not done,” Mr. Botes said and added that they would chose marinas in Sri Lanka and other neighbouring countries if the situation persisted.

While admitting that the marina needed urgent upkeep, KTDC sources said berthing charges were waived by around ₹3 lakh after the seafarer complained to officials. “The probability of theft from the backwaters is unlikely since we inspected CCTV visuals. Such incidents could occur on the part of technicians and others to whom yacht owners entrust the upkeep of their vessels.”

Efforts are also under way to market the marina better since the daily berthing charge is just over ₹300 a day, while most others in the neighbourhood charge over double. The renovation of the dock and dredging of the premises would begin shortly, they said.