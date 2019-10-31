Sea wreaks havoc along Thrissur coast

A rough Arabian Sea is wreaking havoc along the coastal belt of Thrissur district. Sea erosion is severe along Kodungalloor and Chavakkad taluks.

Many shifted to safer places as sand and seawater washed into their houses. Many houses at Eriyad and Edavilangu are on the verge of collapse.

Tidal surge

Tidal surge reached almost a kilometre in shore. The Chantha, Arattu Vazhi, Pay Bazzaar, Manappattuchal, Arappa, and Cheraman beaches bore the brunt, with waves breaching the seawall on Chantha beach.

Relief camps were opened at the Azhikode tsunami shelter and Kerala Varma Higher Secondary School in Eriyad panchayat. Eight people from two families were shifted to the tsunami centre.

Many houses in the area are facing the threat of tidal waves. A tiled house collapsed at Kara, Edavilangu, and a house was destroyed at Mathilakam. Many coconut tress were uprooted. Many houses to the south of Vakkadappuram are under water. Heavy rain is only making matters worse

The sea began to turn rough in Kodungalloor taluk by Thursday morning. Houses near Arappa Canal were inundated within minutes. Arappa and other small canals began overflowing in no time.

Boat engines and other fishing equipment had been shifted to safer places earlier following the weather alert. An emergency meeting of the Coastal Jagratha Samiti, rescue workers, and voluntary organisations was held at the Azhikode coastal police station.

Situation is severe in Chavakkad taluk too, where coastal roads had been flooded. Tidal waves are battering the shoreline along Kadappuram panchayat.

The sea became very rough by noon at Chavakkad, fishermen said. Many houses were inundated at Velichennappadi, Munakkakadavu, Azhimukham, Hospital Padi, Noli Road, and Thottappu. Seawater came in shore through breaches in seawall. A well at the house of one Pulikkan Varghese at Hicrumu Nagar in Kattur panchayat caved in.

Ward 11 and 13 of Engandiyur panchayat is under threat of sea erosion.

Preparations have started to shift more than 100 families to relief camps, Engandiyur panchayat president P.N. Jyothilal said.