Sea safety squad to be formed

The Fisheries Department has decided to constitute sea safety squads with the support of experienced fishermen to improve coastal surveillance measures. Physically-fit applicants who own fishing boats with the required safety standards can apply for being part of the new squad. Only candidates between the ages of 20 and 40 will be considered for the project. For details, contact 04952-383780.


