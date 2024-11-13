‘Sea ranching’ launched off Thiruvananthapuram as follow-up to artificial reef project

Twenty-thousand pompano (Trachinotus blochii) fingerlings were deposited in the sea off Vizhinjam on Wednesday as a follow-up to the artificial reef project designed to replenish marine fishery resources and promote sustainable fishing practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fingerlings were released at the coordinates of artificial reef modules deposited about 1.5 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast.

They formed the first batch of a State Fisheries department sea ranching project aimed at releasing 10 lakh pompano and cobia (Motha) fingerlings at 10 locations off Thiruvananthapuram coast - one lakh each in the selected locations - where artificial reefs were deployed under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) had cleared the centrally-funded ₹3-crore PMMSY scheme in March this year. On Wednesday, Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian inaugurated the project aboard a Coast Guard vessel out at sea. Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Fisheries director B. Abdul Nasar, additional director Smitha R. Nair and senior department officials were present.

The fingerlings, with size ranging between 8 to 10 gm, were released from two small fishing vessels at the coordinates of the artificial reef. For the project, the State Fisheries department had stocked and reared 10 lakh pompano and cobia fry at the Ayiramthengu fish farm of the Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK).

Artificial reefs were created at 42 locations off 33 fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram district. They consist of 150 triangular, flower and pipe-shaped reef modules. The sea ranching project constitutes the next step in this process. According to the department, the reefs have already attracted a large variety of fish including tuna, trevally and mackerel.

The Fisheries department is also awaiting Central government sanction for extending the artificial reef project beyond Thiruvananthapuram district. In the second phase, the department proposes to cover 96 villages in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts at an estimated cost of ₹ 29.76 crore. Ninety-six villages in the northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are proposed to be covered in the ₹ 25.82 crore Phase III, department officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.