Sea patrolling intensified in Kollam

In order to check inflow of drugs, spirit during Onam season

The Excise Department has intensified sea patrolling in the district as part of the Onam special enforcement drive.

The offshore patrolling, led by Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert, on Monday covered an area up to 14 nautical miles (nearly 30 km) from the coast.

The inspection was carried out with the help of the Neendakara coastal police. Two 10-member teams under the Kollam Assistant Commissioner and the Kollam Excise Circle Inspector participated in the patrol.

Searches were carried out on boats that were found under suspicious circumstances. The patrolling would continue in the coming days, said Kollam Deputy Excise Commissioner B. Suresh.