Sea fury: relief camps opened in Ambalappuzha

January 27, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The district administration on Thursday opened two relief camps in Ambalappuzha taluk after rough sea battered the Ambalappuzha coast in recent days. Officials said that 50 people belonging to 11 families had been shifted to camps in Ambalappuzha North. The rough sea also wreaked havoc at Valiazheekkal, Perumpally and other places in the region. ADVERTISEMENT

