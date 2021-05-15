Sea fury continues unabated

Thiruvananthapuram

15 May 2021 21:02 IST

Yellow alert declared for district on Sunday, green on Monday

Though a yellow alert has been declared for the district on Sunday and green alert on Monday, the government machinery continues to be on the ready for any eventualities.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Saturday that as sea fury continued unabated, special teams of the Revenue Department had been deployed in all places. The public could contact the helpline numbers of the taluk control room in any emergency. All arrangements had been made to provide speedy help, she said.

The challenges posed by the weather amid the pandemic were daunting. However, emergency help was provided to the affected areas and people swiftly moved out.

The district administration had already identified 318 buildings across six taluks for opening relief camps. This helped avoid difficulties in shifting people amid the pandemic. Most of the camps were opened in areas hit by the sea fury and those inundated.

Revenue officials visited each house to shift people to safety. Special arrangements were made in domiciliary care centres under the local bodies to shift people living in houses where people had tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 protocols were strictly implemented in all the centres by the Health Department. Both water and electricity supply were ensured. Food was also arranged through the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Information provided by the special control rooms opened in the six taluk offices in the district were relayed to the emergency response centre at the Collectorate helped coordinate the activities of various departments.

The wind and rain uprooted trees in many places in the district and disrupted traffic over the past few days. The Fire and Rescue Services units, however, helped clear the traffic blocks. In places where electricity disruptions were reported, Kerala State Electricity Board staff helped restore them without delays.

After massive flooding on the first day of rains brought on by the low pressure, the Collector directed the departments concerned and the city Corporation to clean drains, small canals, and water bodies on a war-footing.