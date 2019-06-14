Sea erosion wreaks havoc along Alappuzha coast

Sea erosion continues to wreak havoc in the coastal areas of the Alappuzha district.

A number of houses have been taken away by the sea in Ambalappuzha. High swell waves that have lashed the coast since the onset of the southwest monsoon have damaged several houses. The situation is not very different in Cherthala, Thrikkunnapuzha and Arattupuzha, among other places.

Officials said on Thursday that five houses had been destroyed in Ambalappuzha in the last five days. According to local residents, the problem is severe in areas having no sea walls.

“Even before the start of the monsoon, strong waves have begun to rattle the coast. The intensity has increased in the last couple of days. The fierce waves have already damaged a few houses. The rest of the houses are on the verge being washed away,” said Santhosh, a resident of Neerkunnam near Ambalappuzha.

The residents have alleged apathy on the part of authorities in constructing a sea wall. “When the coastal erosion becomes severe, authorities would visit the place and promise us all help. But nothing happens. They want us to move to relief camps. Instead of shifting us to camps, the government should find a permanent solution to the issue,” said a resident.

On Tuesday, members of the fishing community laid siege to National Highway 66 near Ambalappuzha demanding immediate construction of a sea wall in the region.

Rocks laid

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has taken steps to lay rocks at Ottamassery, Neerkunnam and other coastal areas of the district to save houses from strong waves.

“A total of six houses — five in Ambalappuzha and one in Karthikappally taluk — have been destroyed in the rain fury. Moreover, 80 houses have suffered damage in the district, including ten on Thursday,” said an official.