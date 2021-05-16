Sea erosion continues along coast

Decrease in intensity of rainfall in district, 1,197 people in relief camps

Rainfall decreased in intensity in the district on Sunday with Cyclone Tauktae moving away, but some areas reported heavy rain even as sea erosion remained severe along the coast.

In all, 1,197 people (308 families) were relocated to 23 relief camps opened in the district following the rain havoc, the district administration said on Sunday.

Twenty-three houses were destroyed and 398 houses damaged in sea erosion in the heavy wind and rain which lashed the region over the past four days.

Coastal areas including tourist hub Kovalam, Pozhiyoor, Vizhinjam, Kochuthope, Vettucaud, Pallithura, Shangumughom, Valiyathura, Adimalathura, Kochuveli and Anchuthengu have reported sea erosion. Minister Kadakampally Surendran toured the coastal stretches on Sunday to assess the damage.

Thiruvananthapuram taluk has the highest number of relief camps. In all, 771 people from 186 families have been put up in 12 camps here. Three houses were destroyed and 60 damaged in the rain havoc over the past few days.

In Neyyatinkara taluk, 91 families (342 people in all) have been evacuated to various camps. Of this, 48 families are put up at the St Mathew's High School, Pozhiyoor. Two houses have been destroyed and 38 houses damaged in the taluk, while four houses were destroyed and 80 damaged in Varkala. Three camps have been opened in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Twelve houses were destroyed and 212 houses damaged in the taluk, the district administration said.

In a 4 p.m. weather update on Sunday, IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the district on Monday. However, the district can expect isolated heavy rainfall in the subsequent three days. The weather agency has put the district on yellow alert on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.