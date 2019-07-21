Sea batters Alappuzha coast

The sea continued to batter coastal areas of the district on Sunday. Sea erosion was severe in Ambalapuzha, Arattupuzha and Kattoor.

The administration opened two relief camps in Arattupuzha and Kattoor on Friday night. Officials said that 225 persons belonging to 54 families had been shifted to the camps till Sunday evening.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. More camps will be opened, if needed,” said a Revenue Department official.

At least two houses were destroyed and 26 houses suffered damage in the district in torrential rain and sea erosion in the last four days. The district has been experiencing torrential downpour since Wednesday. The weather agency has declared ‘yellow alert’ in Alappuzha till July 22. Although intensity of downpour has come down, intermittent rain lashed several parts of the district.

The administration is keeping a close watch on water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts.

With strong wind and rains predicted in the coming days, the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till July 24.

Meanwhile, the administration has opened round-the-clock control rooms at district collectorate and taluk offices.

Following are the contact numbers- district collectorate [0477 2238630 and 1077(toll free)}, Cherthala taluk (0478 2813103), Ambalapuzha taluk (0477 2253771), Kuttanad taluk (0477 2702221), Karthikappally taluk (0479 2412797), Mavelikara taluk (0479 2302216) and Chengannur taluk (0479 2452334).

Emergency kit

In view of the alert, people residing in areas vulnerable to flooding were asked to get an emergency kit ready at their homes, so that they could be moved to shelters at any time.

Emergency kit should contain torch, radio set, water, 100 gm groundnut, 100 gm dried grapes, dates, ORS packet, necessary medicine, antiseptic lotion, small knife, chlorine tablets, mobile phone, required cash, ATM card, valuable certificates, and ornaments.