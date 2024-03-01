ADVERTISEMENT

SDPI yatra concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

March 01, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Jana Munnetta Yatra, led by SDPI State president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi, being held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Statewide Jana Munnetta Yatra led by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi concluded here on Friday with a call to protect the Constitution of India, carry out a caste census in the country, release political prisoners, and protect federalism.

Party national vice-president Mohammed Shefi, who inaugurated a public meeting at the Gandhi Park, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party- led Union government of spreading communal hatred and undermining democratic institutions to return to power.

He alleged that the government was misusing Central agencies to protect vested interests. Mr. Shefi also accused the Opposition of remaining mute spectators as the government continued the assault on democratic traditions and the federal system.

SDPI district president Siyad Kandala presided.

