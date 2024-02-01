SDPI to take out State-wide ‘jatha’ from February 14

February 01, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will take out a ‘jatha’ from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram from February 14 to March 1 with a theme ‘Reclaiming the country’.

SDPI State vice president P. Abdul Hameed told the media on Thursday party State president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi would lead the ‘jatha’. It would raise issues such as protection of constitutional values, conduct of caste census, withdrawal of anti-people laws, conservation of federalist principles, correction of anti-farmer policies, and a solution to the unemployment problem.

The SDPI leaders alleged that the country’s constitution, democratic values, secularism, and pluralism were being destroyed. The economy was in a bad shape. While billionaires were amassing wealth, one fourth of the population were neck-deep in debt and poverty, they added.

