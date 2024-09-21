SDPI to launch campaign against police-RSS nexus

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will launch a month-long campaign from September 25 (Wednesday) against the alleged nexus between the police and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kerala. The Janajagratha Campaign will be titled ‘Pinarayi Police-RSS nexus destroying Kerala’.

Announcing the campaign details here on September 21 (Saturday), SDPI State president Ashraf Moulavi Muvattupuzha said some top police officers in the State had shamed even the underworld by involving in criminal activities like gold smuggling, murder, rape, illegal tree felling, and even conspiring to spoil Thrissur Pooram.

“The Chief Minister is unwilling to remove ADGP M.R. Ajit Kumar from his post even after a ruling front MLA raised serious allegations against him. The MLA [P.V. Anvar] has even accused Mr. Ajit Kumar of conducting a parallel inquiry of his own even as an investigation was on against him,” said Mr. Moulavi.

He said the police in the State were behaving in accordance with the RSS agenda and blatantly discriminating against minorities. “They deliberately tried to increase the number of criminal cases in Malappuram, where a minority community is in majority. The police brutality that destroyed the lives of Karuvalli Shafeek, Karuvalli Mubashir, Olakara Nishad, and Machingal Ubaidulla, four youngsters from Karinjapadi near Malappuram, will remain testimony to their calculated plans,” Mr. Moulavi added.

He said the incidents of police excesses against persons from minority communities were aplenty in the State. “They are far too many. The police’s anti-minority bias was evident in many cases, including that of Kodinhi Faisal murder and Palakkad and Alapuzha murders. The police have scuttled several sensational cases in accordance with the interests of the RSS,” he added.

He said that the State government was sacrificing Kerala’s secular culture as well as its future to overcome a crisis in which the Chief Minister had a role. “Even the Indian Union Muslim League has remained silent when the police targeted Malappuram district. There is mystery in their silence,” he mentioned.

The SDPI said that their campaign would include street corner meetings, foot marches, vehicle rallies, pamphlet distribution, and house contact programmes.

