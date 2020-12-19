SDPI strategy yields dividends

Kozhikode

19 December 2020 20:23 IST

Tacit pact to defeat BJP helps part win 100 seats in local body polls

A multi-pronged strategy adopted by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), including a tacit understanding at the local level with any political party aimed at defeating the BJP, helped this minor Muslim party to get over 100 seats across the State in the just-concluded three-tier local body polls.

The SDPI, the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), secured 95 seats while bagging another seven, which the party had supported as Independents. This was a quantum jump from the 47 seats the party won last time.

Incidentally, the SDPI which neither had an open election understanding or aligned with either of two main coalitions – the CPI(M)- led LDF or the Congress-led UDF, secured more seats than the Welfare Party of India (WPI), that had an electoral alliance in some regions with the UDF or the Indian National League (INL), that was inducted into the LDF.

Advertising

Advertising

This time the SDPI won a division in Kollam Corporation, 20 seats in municipalities, a block panchayat seat and about 80 seats in grama panchayats. More than 10 seats came from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kannur districts. In about another 200 seats , the party nominees finished second position.

The WPI and the INL, emerged victorious only in 27 and 29 seats respectively. This apart, both these minor Muslim parties, can also stake claim to the some seats in which Independents won.

Traditional voters

That SDPI nominees winning more in Muslim-dominated areas also strengthened the belief that the traditional voters of both coalitions, especially the LDF, switched loyalty to the party. “However, we did not have any electoral understanding with any party in the elections. But tactically did not field candidates where the BJP would win and supported either the CPI(M), the Congress or even the IUML,” Mustafa Kommeri, SDPI State secretary, told The Hindu.

He said that the party fielded only six candidates in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and none in Palakkad municipality with the purpose to support other parties and defeat the BJP.

“The party supported and secured the victory of the CPI(M) candidates in Beypore, Beypore Port and Marad divisions of Kozhikode Corporation, the seats which the BJP had won earlier. And likewise, elsewhere in the State,” Mr. Kommeri said, adding that the SDPI had also captured six seats, which had been earlier held by the LDF.

At the same time, the CPI(M) branded the WPI, the political avatar of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, as a communal and an Islamist outfit, which the LDF had enjoyed its support all the past elections, until the Lok Sabha polls of 2019.

This propaganda also led to a fear psychosis among traditional Christian voters in Central Travancore districts that the Congress was favouring an Islamist organisation. However, neither the Congress nor the IUML could effectively counter the CPI(M)-orchestrated campaign but also fuelled the issue within their front.