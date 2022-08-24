SDPI-RSS clash: police arrest five in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 24, 2022 20:29 IST

The Mattannur police have arrested five persons in connection with the recent clashes between Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists.

While three SDPI activists and two RSS workers were arrested, cases were registered against around 50 persons. The arrested were RSS workers C.P Mahesh, 46, and Biju Kalakunnu, 46; and SDPI activists K. Sahad, 38, K.P. Ajmal, 27, and P.M. Sajeer, 27. All were produced in the Mattannur court and remanded in custody.

The clashes took place after marches by the two organisations at Chavassery on Monday evening.

Following the clashes, the police had strengthened security in the area. A police team under Kuthuparamba Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeepan Kannipoyil was deployed. Forces from other parts of Kannur and Wayanad were also mobilised.

